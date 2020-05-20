Vt. Labor Dept. printing error leads to security breach

A printing problem at the Vermont Labor Department means thousands of Social Security numbers went to the wrong place.

Officials were trying to get information on some unemployment claims from businesses near the end of March. The form they printed ended up being double-sided, so some names and Social Security numbers were sent to the wrong employer.

The mass-mailing consisted of more than 5,500 forms. The department sent a letter to those who were impacted apologizing for the error and offering information on guarding against identity theft.