Vt. lawmakers to revisit medical monitoring bill

Vermont lawmakers are looking to revive a bill that could allow workers exposed to toxic chemicals to be compensated after a similar measure was vetoed by the governor last session.

The discovery of PFOA contamination in North Bennington wells back in 2016 from the former ChemFab plant led to dozens of employees who worked at the plant to voice concerns about long-term health impacts.

Lawmakers crafted a bill that allows those who become sick from toxic chemicals at work to sue the company for the cost of monitoring health complications.

The idea was to catch the diseases early through diagnostic testing so they can have the best outcome. The bill put the responsibility of paying for the medical testing on the company which released the chemical, instead of the worker. Right now 16 other states have similar medical monitoring laws.

"Vermonters are facing uncertainty as far as whether they're going to contract a disease when they know they've been exposed to a toxic chemical and we believe the polluter should have to pay to help reduce that uncertainty," said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington.

Governor Scott criticized the bill, saying it would place extra costs on businesses, raise insurance rates, and potentially drive businesses away from Vermont.

The bill passed the House with 100 votes and the Senate with 19. Once the bill reached Scott's desk, he vetoed it.

Now, Democratic leaders say they're preparing for another go at the bill. They say that they plan to gather the votes to override the veto, and will pick the issue up in the first few weeks of the session which begins next Tuesday.