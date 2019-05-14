Vt. Legislature won't vote on 2 proposals to expand local voting

Vermont lawmakers won't be voting this year on a proposal that would have allowed noncitizens in Montpelier to vote in municipal elections.

Lawmakers also say they won't be voting this year on a separate proposal from Brattleboro that would have allowed people aged 16 and 17 to vote in local elections.

Both communities had asked the Legislature to approve changes to their governing charters that would have expanded voting rights in the two communities.

Grand Isle Sen. Dick Mazza, a Democrat, tells Vermont Public Radio the Senate doesn't have time to fully vet the Montpelier proposal.

And Bradford Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, the Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Government Operations, says members of the committee feel they should take more testimony on the Brattleboro proposal.

