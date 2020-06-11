Vt. Mayors Coalition outline requests to support cities, towns

Mayors from eight cities in Vermont presented their ideas, focusing on initiatives to support Vermont and bring equity to cities.

Mayors present included:

Lucas Herring, Barre

Miro Weinberger, Burlington

Anne Watson, Montpelier

Paul Monette, Newport

Dave Allaire, Rutland

Tim Smith, St. Albans

Jeff Fritz, Vergennes

Kristine Lott, Winooski

Mayor Paul Monette of Newport suggested that development in cities and towns should be made easier, and says he'd like to see a more streamlined approach to zoning in order to encourage development.

Mayor Anne Watson of Montpelier addressed her idea of how to use the Governor's announced $50 million in housing assistance funding. Normally, early on in the eviction process, people will have an escrow hearing. However, rather than getting to the hearing, she suggests using those funds to create escrow clinics, moving from a hearing process to a mediation process.

Vergennes Mayor Jeff Fritz spoke about the need for automatic mail-in ballots in order to protect vulnerable populations and make the voting process available to everyone. He says Vergennes is a city that would be directly benefited by this, because of the age of many of their citizens. However, cities and towns across the state need funding to do this. Fritz says he hopes the legislature will solve the issue quickly.

Winooski mayor Kristine Lott said she wants an alternative to a residential police academy or at least some flexibility. She said right now more than ever it's important that police officers are involved in their communities. Spring 2020 training at the police academy was moved partially online due to coronavirus. She wants to find flexibility for community members who want a career in law enforcement, but can't give up regular employment to move away to the residential academy for 16 weeks. She also called for funding and support from the state to digitize public records and make them more readily available.

Mayor Lott also requested for a one-year deadline extension for municipalities to incur debt. The current deadline makes it hard for them to meet their guidelines on when and how much debt to take on because of stalled construction.

Dave Allaire, mayor of Rutland, said he would like to see continued reform on Act 250 and is calling for the reimbursement of lost revenues.

Lucas Herring of Barre also spoke about the importance of making up lost revenues. He hopes collective advocacy can push state legislature for more money to help municipalities with lost income from things like fees.

While each mayor offered a different approach, many were all in agreement. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says these ideas don't get the "stamp of approval" unless six coalition members are in agreement out of eight.

"I think these are all realistic and things that have been in some cases, years of discussion leading up until now and could be achieved if leaders in Montpelier or Washington chose to put them in the mix," says Weinberger.

Now, these mayors turn to legislators to help put these ideas into play.