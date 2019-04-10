Death of man following fight with police ruled homicide

The death last month of a Burlington man who got into a fight with a police officer has been ruled a homicide.

The Vermont Medical Examiner Wednesday released the death certificate for Douglas Kilburn, 54, who was found dead in his Burlington apartment March 14.

On March 11th, Burlington Officer Cory Campbell responded to a report of a disorderly man at UVM Medical Center. Police say Kilburn punched Officer Campbell in the face in the parking lot and Campbell punched him back. Kilburn was treated at the hospital and released. Two days later Kilburn was found dead.

The medical examiner's report says Kilburn's death is a homicide and that skull fractures are partly responsible, along with other contributing factors like hypertension, heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said in a statement Wednesday that absent the ability to determine Kilburn's death was the result of any particular set of causes, it was ruled a homicide.

"The ruling preserves the possibility, absent evidence from the autopsy, that one of the possible causes was the act of another person. This determination is medical, and not legal, in nature," del Pozo said.

Police union officials in a statement also sought to clarify the medical examiner's ruling. “The homicide finding of Vermont State Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Shapiro, does not mean the Officer Campbell did anything wrong. It only means that Dr. Shapiro believes Kilburn died as a result of his contact with Campbell, not that Campbell acted inappropriately,” said Burlington Police Officers’ Association president Dan Gilligan.

The Vermont State Police are investigating Kilburn's death and what role Campbell's punch might have played in it. There is police body cam video of the fight but it is not being released to the public until the investigation is over.

Campbell was on desk duty while the investigation continues.