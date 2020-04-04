Vt. National Guard builds makeshift hospital at Champlain Valley Expo

The Vermont National Guard is transforming the Champlain Valley Expo into a hospital, to make sure everyone who needs medical attention during the coronavirus pandemic gets it.

The first 150 beds are set to open on April 5, soon there will be 400 total beds to be used for people who do not have coronavirus.

"Ideally this whole initiative will be based on slips, trips and falls to provide some relief to the area medical centers," said Deputy State Surgeon, Lt. Col. Chris Gookin.

Lt. Col. Gookin says 75 medical personnel, including surgeons, physical therapists, and an army combat medic, will be on hand to provide a range of medical care.

"You could be looking at an elderly patient who may have broken a hip or another or another orthopedic type injury, they need to get back to a nursing home facility which might not be readily available, so provide them the opportunity for maybe more of an extended stay while they're here," Lt. Col. Gookin said.

There will also be storage units and a refrigeration system to preserve medications.

"When a patient arrives with their medication, such as insulin or something of the like, we'll be able to store it here and administer it according to the doctors orders," said Gookin.

Each of the eight, 50-bed pods will have the same features including a hand washing sink and nurses station.

"Every single one is going to have the same capability so the medical team can be consistent and continuity in their operations," said Major Jason Villemaire.

The Guard says patients should not just show up at the Expo for medical care. You will be referred to the facility if necessary by a medical professional.