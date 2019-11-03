Vt. National Guard continues training for deployment

The Vermont National Guard is preparing to head overseas in 2021 with some pre-deployment training over the weekend.

Training includes route clearing, mine sweeping, patrol techniques and medical evaluations.While training has been underway for months now,

leaders at Camp Johnson take extra stock in these training exercises looking ahead to 2021, when soldiers may be deployed to Europe, Central America, and Africa.

"We're focusing on the things that are transferable skills, things that we can provide to maneuver battalions, and any theory of operation," said Capt. Tommy Hamlin.

Capt. Hamlin says although deployment may be more than a year away, it's what soldiers prepare for over the course of their career in the National Guard.