Vt. National Guard members to join medical exercise in Senegal

Soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are traveling to Senegal for two weeks.

They will join a medical exercise as part of the Guard's State Partnership Program.

Fifteen medical professionals with the Guard will travel to Kolda. They will work with the country's military medical and dental clinics, and civilian regional clinic and hospital.

The program connects the National Guard with the militaries of partner-nations.

This comes after news that Vermont Guard members are planning to deploy in 2021.

You can hear more about the Guard's upcoming deployment from Brig. Gen. Greg Knight. He sat down with our Darren Perron for this week's "You Can Quote Me" Sunday at 7:30 a.m.