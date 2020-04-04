Vt. Natural Resources says to limit exploration

Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging Vermonters who feel cooped up to go on walks as long as you stay social distancing. Vermont's State's Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore is asking you to limit your exploration.

"Now is not the time to explore far-flung corners of Vermont, but rather to focus on backyard adventures," Moore said. "Spend time in places that you can walk or bike to. And if you must drive to get outside work to limit your trips to less than 10 miles."

Moore adds that if you show up at a trailhead that's crowded, go somewhere else.