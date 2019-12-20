Vt. November unemployment rate inches up

The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate rose slightly to 2.3% in November.

In statistics released Friday, the department said the monthly rate was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than in October. The national rate for November was 3.5%.

Acting Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says Vermont experienced one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in 2019. He says it’s good news to have fewer people who are unemployed but the record low also brought challenges for employers looking for qualified workers.

Click here for the full report.

