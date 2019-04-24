Vt. Planned Parenthood praises decision to block rule that threatened funding.

Planned Parenthood in Vermont is hailing a judge's decision to block a Trump administration rule that threatened its funding.

The federal judge in Oregon says he plans to block a rule that would prevent federal funding for health clinics that refer patients to abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says the rule required it to forego federal funding for low-income Vermonters, or withhold information about abortion to patients.

"We're so grateful. We are feeling some relief for the 10,000 patients that we serve who are affected by this program. I mean, to be clear, this funding does not go for abortion care," said the organization's Lucy Leriche. "This funding goes to cancer screenings -- life-saving cancer screenings -- and treatment and screening for sexually transmitted infections, basic contraception and counseling and contraceptive services."

The judge hasn't yet made clear whether the ruling will applied nationwide.