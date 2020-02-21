Public Safety commissioner: Police must balance support, consequence

Vermont leaders say more comprehensive police strategies could help avoid hiring officers with previous criminal backgrounds.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling says when a law enforcement officer breaks a law, it often damages the credibility of a department or police as a whole.

He says although mistakes may be made by officers, he believes there needs to be a better balance of support and consequence.

"If I have one hope around the way the narrative evolves is that there is a recognition that we employ humans who are going to make mistakes and they're part of our organizations and they're part of our communities and we've got to find ways to achieve a better balance of the requisite accountability, which is incredibly important given the nature of the job, but we got to support them when those mistakes are not catastrophic because that's just the nature of human existence," Schirling said.

