Vt. Rep. Robert Forguites has died

A Vermont state lawmaker from Springfield has died.

Rep. Robert Forguites

Robert Forguites represented Windsor 3-2 in the House.

He also served as the Springfield town manager for 16 years.

Our Neal Goswami is at the Statehouse where he says it is a somber day. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson announced to the chamber this morning that Forguites had passed away and there was an audible gasp in the room.

Forguites was first elected in 2014 and was serving his third term.

He was born and raised in Brandon.

In a statement, Johnson said: "Bob’s fellow members on the Committees of Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife Committee as well as Energy and Technology appreciated his quiet, careful listening. He did not speak often, but when he did, it was to bridge divides and people listened."