Vt. Secretary of State to discuss funding for the USPS and the 2020 election

Many states are looking to turn to mail-in ballots, but the U.S. Postal Service won't be able to deliver if it's out of money.

On Wednesday, Vermont's Secretary of State Jim Condos is joining Washington in talking to the Postal Workers Union President on funding and the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, the postmaster said the USPS could run out of money by this summer unless Congress provides stimulus funds.

They'll be talking at 1 p.m. over the phone. We'll let you know what they say.

