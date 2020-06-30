Vt. Senate President calls for school reopening task force

Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe has called for the Agency of Education to create a School Reopening Task Force to develop strategies to safely and successfully reopen our public schools in the fall.

University leaders across Florida discuss what classes will look like in the Fall. (MGN)

"I am very worried that any further delay of this important discussion will put local school officials in an impossible position as the summer progresses, and will further increase the anxiety levels of students and their families," said Senator Tim Ashe.

According to the request by Senator Ashe, the task force should include teachers, superintendents, principals, and school board members in order to develop strategies that will work in the field. He says he is getting a number of messages from concerned parents and school staff about the upcoming school year.

"I believe the lack of certainty for parents over the restarting of the school year is greatly increasing the stress caused by the stay-at-home orders. Working parents have struggled to take on the partial role of educating their kids, all while doing their normal jobs. Working parents and their employers need clarity as soon as possible," Ashe said.