Vt. Senate approves 24-hour waiting for handgun purchases

The Vermont Senate has sent a bill creating 24-hour waiting for handgun purchases to the House.

The Senate gave it final approval Friday on a voice vote after a preliminary vote of 20 to 10 on Thursday. The bill was amended to allow for high-capacity magazines currently owned by Vermonters to be transferred in a will. It addition, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews were added to the list of family members that high-capacity magazines can be transferred to.

Critics of the bill including gun rights supporter Sen. John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans Counties, says it chips away at a constitutional right. "It affects tens of thousands of law-abiding Vermonters. It's gonna lead to more global warming, climate change, with a second trip to the gun store," he said.

But Sen. Philip Baruth, D-Chittenden County, an original sponsor of the bill, says the waiting period will save lives. "Very carefully considered. A compromise on all sides, and that means nobody is entirely happy. But I do think it will save lives."

The legislation now heads to the House for its consideration. Gov. Scott has not indicated whether he supports the bill.