Vt. Senate approves $1.5M workforce growth incentives

The Vermont Senate has approved an incentive program to entice people to come work in Vermont.

The Senate voted 27 to two Friday to approve an economic development bill that includes $1.5 million for incentives. Workers who relocate to Vermont to work for Vermont companies will be eligible for $5,000 in grants. Workers who move to rural areas could receive more. Gov. Phil Scott proposed the program after a pilot project for remote work saw a big response.

"All the literature today says you have to look at both bringing people to jobs, as opposed to just giving money to corporations so they just create jobs and then the people come to those jobs," said Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County. "According to the business community, we need 10,000 new workers in this state. This will make a dent."

The bill also includes funding for workforce training programs and apprenticeships.