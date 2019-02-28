Vt. Senate looks to borrow $50M for housing

Vermont lawmakers are considering another major bond to construct more housing.

Two years ago, the state borrowed $37 million to build 700 housing units.

Now, the Senate is looking to borrow $50 million for 1,000 units. It would leverage $100 million in private investment.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin says applying the property transfer tax to properties sold through stocks and enforcing the rooms and meals tax for online room booking sites will raise the $4 million annually needed to pay for the bond.

"We're in the process of checking on crossing our T's and dotting our I's on how that would work. We've had Morgan Stanley in explaining to us how well the last one went," said Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County.

Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce has warned that borrowing again for housing could have a negative impact on the state's credit rating.