Vt. Senate panel advances marijuana sales bill

A Vermont Senate panel has advanced a bill to allow regulated sales of marijuana but it won't let medical dispensaries get a head start.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-1 in favor of a regulated retail market for marijuana.

The panel rejected the idea to let the state's five medical dispensaries begin selling next year, ahead of a full market in 2021.

Sen. Dick Sears says the committee wanted to maintain and level playing field for all potential sellers if the bill becomes law.

"We don't want to give anybody a head start and put additional pressure on the cannabis board as they set the rules and regulations and as we move the medical into the retail. So, we want to make sure that it's an even playing field when licenses are granted," said Sears, D-Bennington County.

The bill now heads to the Finance and Appropriations Committees before the full Senate can weigh in.