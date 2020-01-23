Vt. Senate to discuss gun waiting period; employees to campaign for climate change

Since Vermont's legislative session kicked off last week, it's been non-stop action. That continues Thursday, with several items on the agenda.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., the Senate will talk about a waiting period to get a gun. The bill was vetoed by Governor Phil Scott last year.

Two Harvard professors are the leading researchers on this topic and will be testifying about the tie between a gun waiting period and preventing suicides.

Then at 11 a.m., employees of some of Vermont's most iconic companies will be campaigning for climate action.

That includes businesses like Burton, Ben and Jerry's, King Arthur Flour and Magic Hat Brewing Company.

Several businesses leaders are scheduled to speak about how they think Vermont should be actively doing more to cut pollution and reduce carbon emissions.