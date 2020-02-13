Vt. Senate to vote on minimum wage veto override

The Vermont Senate is expected to vote Thursday afternoon to override Governor Phil Scott's veto on a bill to hike the minimum wage.

The bill calls for raising the minimum wage from $10.96 to $12.55 per hour by 2022, but Scott says it would have unintended consequences, including decreasing employee hours and affecting small businesses.

Both the Senate and House need a two-thirds vote to override. Democratic leaders are confident they have the votes in the Senate, but the House is another matter. When it passed last month it did not have enough votes to overcome a veto.

Another failed override vote would be a devastating loss to Democrats, who have made boosting the minimum wage and paid family leave top priorities the last two years. Last week, House lawmakers fell one short vote of attempting to override Scott's veto of a paid family leave bill.

