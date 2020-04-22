Vt. State Colleges chancellor withdraws proposal to close 3 campuses

After vocal opposition from many across the state, the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System says he is withdrawing his proposal to close three of the systems' campuses.

Chancellor Jeb Spaulding had recommended shutting down Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, as well as Northern Vermont University's Johnson and Lyndon campuses as part of a plan to overcome a potential $10 million shortfall in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

At an emergency meeting Tuesday night the board of trustees heard from various community members-- many opposed to the closures-- about the proposal, but Spaulding said he stood by his recommendation.

Wednesday, he changed his mind.

In a statement, Spaulding said: "Our Board of Trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities, and the State's elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable."

However, Spaulding cautioned the current system is not sustainable, saying: "It cannot continue for long. Through whatever process we define a more workable solution to this problem, it will surely be disruptive to the VSC's current mix of 4 colleges and universities and 5 campuses."

Spaulding says he will be working with lawmakers, administrators and campus leaders to come up with a new solution.

Gov. Phil Scott learned during his morning briefing about Spaulding's decision. Scott said the news still doesn't make the VSC system's falling enrollment and financial problems go away. He says the trustees, lawmakers and others all need to get involved because he's not certain putting money into the system to prop it up is enough.