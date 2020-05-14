Vt. State Parks cancel camping until June 25th

If you were hoping to go camping in Vermont in the next several weeks, you're out of luck.

Vermont State Parks are canceling camping reservations until June 25th.

The agency says refunds will be issued automatically in the form of gift certificates.

When camping resumes, Vermonters who have left the state and out-of-staters must quarantine in Vermont for 14 days before going to a state park.

But at this point, they have not explained if or how they would attempt to verify that.

If you have any questions, you can call 1-888-409-7579, Monday - Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.