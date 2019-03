Vermont State Police looking for a man who violated the sex offender registry.

VSP is looking Mark Lovejoy. Officials say they've been looking for him in for the last three weeks.

He has been out of compliance as a sex offender -- and has violated conditions of release.

They can't find him at his last addresses in the Orleans and Barton areas.

If you know where he is, give VSP a call.

Lovejoy was convicted in 2004 for sexual assault.