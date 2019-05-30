Police still looking for leads in 1989 cold case

The Vermont State Police continue to look for leads in a 30-year-old cold case.

Keith Destromp

Keith Destromp was found dead on this day in 1989 in the abandoned Pease Grain building on the Burlington waterfront. Police say the 35- year-old suffered severe blunt trauma and was known to frequent the area which was popular with the homeless community at the time. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

