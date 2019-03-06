Vt. State Police want more money for bodycams

Vermont State Police are continuing their push to get funding for body cameras.

They got $1.5 million in 2015 but say the one-time payment isn't enough. They say that money went to research on the cameras, updating about 200 cruiser dashcams and buying 25 bodycams for the tactical support team.

Police say costs for cameras, storing and editing the video has fluctuated over the years, but they have presented cheaper options this time around.

VSP isn't sharing a specific dollar amount that they're looking for but they do say they want annual funding.

"This is something we want as an agency and we recognize the public wants it, as well," Vt. State Police Lt. Garry Scott said. "It shows again the transparency of the agency. We want to be able to show people the work that we are doing when it comes to any issues with what people are dealing with police officers and state troopers, that work is right out there and people get the whole picture the best they can."

Scott says there are multiple state agencies on board with the project.

Whether state police would work with an outside vendor or with an in-state company is still under discussion.