Vt. State highlighting local apprenticeship programs

State leaders are highlighting local apprenticeship programs.

They think they could fix Vermont's workforce problems.

Since 2009, Vermont's workforce has dropped by about 15,000 people.

This has lead to a shortage in some critical areas.

The state says apprenticeship programs let people learn and make money at the same time.

State leaders are encouraging more women to enter apprenticeships since men have mostly participated.

Governor Phil Scott is declaring November 11th through the 17th as apprenticeship week In Vermont.

"We're moving forward with many initiatives that better prepare students for a career, kee more of our kids after graduation, provide training for Vermonters so they can get a good job and attract new families and workers to join our communities," Gov. Scott said.

Vermont has more than 28 apprenticeship programs through about 350 employers.