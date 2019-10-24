Vt. students studying in Chile may be evacuated

The Middlebury Campus newspaper says students studying in Chile may be evacuated.

Civil unrest is growing in the country last week when Chilean students began to jump subway station turnstiles to protest a small subway fare increase.

It then blew up into protests against inequality.

Demonstrators are demanding improvements to education, healthcare, and wages.

Middlebury says it will start coming up with a plan to bring students back if the situation doesn't calm down in the next few days.

