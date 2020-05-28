Vt. Superior Court sides denies temporary restraining against Costco

While the legal fight will continue, Costco is allowed to keep its pumps open for customers for now.

That's the decision from Vermont Superior Court on Wednesday.

Gas distributor R.L Valle, owner of Maplefields across the street from the big box store, has been fighting the Costco project for years.

It claims Costco broke a promise it made in 2014 not to open until traffic improvements have been made to the Exit 16 area.

Costco got a land-use permit in February to operate under limited hours.

R.L Valle went to the court requesting a temporary restraining order.

That's been denied for now.

The court says the evidence doesn't support that and is requesting a hearing to discuss issues in Valle's complaint.

You can see the full court document here.