Vt. Supreme Court disbars lawyer over sexual misconduct claims

A Newport lawyer involved in alleged sexual misconduct with clients will lose his law license.

The Vermont Supreme Court Ruled Friday in the case of Glenn Robinson, rejecting a two-year suspension that was previously issued by the Vermont Professional Responsibility Board.

The board's hearing panel determined that Robinson violated the Rules of Professional Conduct based on his interactions with two clients starting around 2011. One of them he was representing in a divorce, and the other later ended up working in his law office.

In its ruling last April, the panel found evidence that Robinson tossed paper clips at the employee's cleavage, masturbated in her presence, and requested that she sign a contract saying their relationship was "mutually welcome" and waiving any future claims.

Robinson is the stepson of former Vermont Attorney General Jerry Diamond, and the stepbrother of current Deputy Attorney General Josh Diamond, who played a role in drafting the controversial contract.

The Supreme Court ordered the review of the hearing panel’s decision. In their ruling Friday, the justices rejected the panel's two-year sanction recommendation, saying "aggravating circumstances due to the vulnerability of the victims" required "the maximum penalty permitted by our rules-disbarment."

Robinson will be eligible to reapply in five years.

