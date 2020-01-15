Vt. Supreme Court goes on the road for Act 46 dispute

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) The Vermont Supreme Court is going on the road again Wednesday, this time at Middlebury College. And in one of four cases, they'll be hearing a school merger dispute.
The Supreme Court will be hearing an Act 46 case that tests the validity of nearly a dozen newly merged school districts.
Act 46 encourages and provides incentives for some school districts to merge.
Lawyers from more than 30 school districts, 7 select boards, one planning commission along with other residents are looking to block the law which took effect last summer.
They argue it's unconstitutional.
Arguments start at 1:30.