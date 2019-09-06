Vt. Supreme Court rejects permit for Bennington solar farm

The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a decision granting a state permit for a solar farm in Bennington.

The ruling Friday in the case of the Apple Hill solar project found that the Vermont Public Utility Commission overlooked key elements of the Bennington Town Plan when it granted a Certificate of Public Good for the 2 megawatt farm.

Bennington initially opposed the project, but later reversed course. It was a group of neighbors who appealed the PUC's decision, arguing that the town ignored it's own plan that called for orderly development and no undue adverse effect on aesthetics in Rural Conservation Districts.

The Supreme Court agreed and has sent the case back to the PUC for further consideration.