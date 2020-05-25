Vt. Supreme Court suspends lawyer charged with pointing gun

A Vermont lawyer charged with pointing a gun at a Northeast Kingdom store clerk last month has had her law license suspended.

Police say Carrie Legus, 58, of Walden, started complaining about a social-distancing sign at Butch's Harvest'ore last month and tried to knock it down. After being told to stop, she allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk. Legus was later taken into custody by police and charged with reckless endangerment

In a ruling Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court said Legus, who chose to represent herself in the case, had failed to respond to the disciplinary counsel's multiple attempts to contact her, violating professional responsibility rules and posing a "substantial threat of serious harm to the public."

Legus has pleaded not guilty, telling police she was at the store, but she denied having a gun.

Judge Michael Harris kicked WCAX out of court last month prior to discussion of Legus' mental health clinical assessment.