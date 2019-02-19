Vt. Supreme Court to hear Jody Herring appeal

She's currently serving a lifetime sentence without parole for killing four people back in 2015. Tuesday, Jody Herring's legal team will argue in the state's top court that she's been unfairly sentenced.

Jody Herring/File

Herring admitted that on Aug 7, 2015 she killed her two cousins, her aunt and a state social worker. Police say Herring thought her relatives reported her to the Department for Children and Families and was mad about losing custody of her daughter.

Tuesday her attorney will argue Herring's problems started when she was a kid.

Chilling video shows Jody Herring moments after she committed four horrific murders of her cousins, Rhonda and Regina Herring, her aunt Julie Ann Falzarano and social worker Lara Sobel.

In the video in her cell you can hear her yelling at the camera, “go pick up three more (expletive) bodies.

Her attorney says that video doesn't tell Herrings whole story.

According to court documents, her issues began when Herring was very young. Her father died -- shot in the head at home. Her lawyer says Herring remembers playing in sawdust saturated with her father's blood.

His death was classified as a suicide but some in the family speculate it could have been murder over an extra-marital affair.

In the court documents, it says Herring has a 9th grade education and at 17-years-old she was raped, got pregnant and had the baby. In her 20s she was using heroin and prescription pills daily and had a series of abusive relationships with men.

These are all things Herring's attorney plans to bring before the justices to claim she is the victim. Their argument -- Superior Court Judge John Pacht unfairly sentenced Herring to life without parole, penalizing her "for being the victim of a lifetime of abuse."

However, the state plans to argue Judge Pacht "reasonably exercised" discretion and the sentence was supported by evidence, starting with one of the victim’s daughters.

"I heard Jody Herring saying Rhonda, Regina you might want to (expletive) stop calling DCF or I'm going to come shoot your brains out," said daughter of murder victim, Tiffany Herring-Flint in court in 2017.

They'll most likely remind the judge, even Herring's ex-boyfriend told the court of violent threats she made after losing custody of her daughter.

State law requires Herring's case to be appealed to the state high court because of her life sentence.

Her attorney says she will not be transported to the oral argument Tuesday.

