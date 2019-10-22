Vt. Supreme Court to hear arguments about Burlington Telecom sale

The Vermont Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in the ongoing battle over the sale of Burlington Telecom to Schurz Communications.

Although the sale has been signed off by the city and state regulators, six Burlington residents are trying to stop the deal, saying taxpayers are still owed money.

When it was launched 14 years ago, Burlington Telecom was owned by the city and meant to compete with big corporations like Comcast. But BT was immediately in debt, unable to pay its major creditor, CitiBank, and propped up with $17 million from taxpayers.

When Weinberger took office, he devised a plan to rescue the company but it meant giving up public ownership.

The group's lawyer says the sale is illegal because taxpayers cannot be saddled with the utility's debt.