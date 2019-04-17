Vt. Supreme Court to hear battle over body cam video

The Vermont Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear debate about access to body camera footage.

In the summer of 2017, Burlington resident Reed Doyle says he witnessed a disproportionate police response to a playground fight at Roosevelt Park in the city's Old North End. He told WCAX News an officer pushed a teenage boy, which is why he wanted to see the police body camera footage.

The police chief says in videos where minors are involved, they must redact portions to protect identities, which takes time. Doyle says he was also told it would cost hundreds of dollars.

The ACLU of Vermont represents Doyle. The lawyers want the Vermont Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's ruling which sided with police.