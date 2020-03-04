Health officials monitor over 80 Vermonters for coronavirus

Both Vermont and New Hampshire health officials are now working together to trace contacts and monitor any Vermont residents who could have been in close contact with someone at a White River Junction event.

Health officials say a man who traveled to Italy recently was being asked to self-quarantine, but instead attended a private social event on Friday.

Officials are asking people to self-identify and help out as they monitor.

In Vermont, 84 people are currently being monitored for coronavirus, and 17 people have been cleared and are not being monitored any more.

People who are being monitored are not suffering from symptoms, but traveled to a part of the world with ongoing infections.

The Health Department says monitoring means checking your temperature every day, watching for flu-like symptoms and making sure some people stay home.