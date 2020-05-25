Vt. art teacher moves students from online to on-lawn learning

A Vermont teacher found a creative way to reach her students!

Sue Adamson teaches art at Orchard Elementary in South Burlington. She says when the pandemic hit, she was having trouble connecting with her students online. So she started putting lessons and materials out on her front lawn six feet apart with disinfectant wipes. Kids started coming by with siblings and parents, inspiring Adamson to take it a step further and create the Six Feet Ap-ART Gallery.

The gallery has expanded to the park down the street and includes a scavenger hunt through the woods and interactive lessons on master artists.