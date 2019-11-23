Vt. artist celebrated at 30th annual Holiday Craft Shop

An annual holiday shopping staple has returned to the University Mall for the holiday season.

The Vermont Holiday Craft shop is celebrating 30 years. It features Vermont made crafts, snacks, art and apparel from 80 different artists and crafters.

Ben Thurber has sold his work at the pop-up shop since it began 30 years ago in the Berlin Mall. Thurber sketches with pen and ink; and produces his art on a variety of surfaces including prints, coasters and calendars.

The former president of the Vermont Hand Crafters credits his Island Pond elementary teacher and old comic strips as his inspiration for becoming an artist.

"I used to love reading the Sunday comics, and part of that was the visual art. You know, Little Abner and all the rest," Thurber said.