Vt. assessing needs personal protective equipment

It appears Vermont will have enough personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, to last through the virus' peak.

In the latest modeling out Friday, state leaders say we have 211 ventilators. At most, they expect we'll need 52 of them on our current trajectory.

Currently, Vermont has 278,000 N95 masks. The most the state is expected to need to use is about 120,000. There are 450,000 surgical masks and the state only needs about 120,000 of those in the highest projections.

There are 230,000 body protections, with the state only needing about 130,000. The state also has about 57,000 face shields, needing at most 46,000.

We asked the state if they would follow through on sharing the excess of PPE.

The Health Commissioner said states will hit their peaks at different times, and said that by the time they are comfortable letting go of equipment, other states may have already found solutions.

"We are sharing some of the PPE, some of the N95 masks for instance, from Burton, were directed to New Hampshire as well," Gov. Phil Scott said. "When we receive more of the supply, we will be sharing with more of the states in the northeast to make sure that we spread that out to make sure that we help them out in their time of need as well."

The state's Public Safety Commissioner added that when they look at whether to share their PPE, they factor in the long-term management of the virus among not just hospitals, but first responders, care facilities, and home health workers.