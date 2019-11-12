Vt. auditor questions efficiency of Remote Workers program

A new report from the Vermont State Auditor is questioning the value of the Remote Workers Grant Program, the initiative started this year that pays people to move to Vermont and work remotely.

The objective of the report was to look at how the Agency of Commerce and Community Development administered the program and see whether taxpayer money is being used effectively and efficiently. It found that in trying to do what lawmakers wanted, it led to "numerous questionable choices."

The state auditor also could not determine the cost-effectiveness of the program because they can't know for sure if people moved to Vermont because of the program.

The auditor has now made several recommendations to legislators if the program were extended.

