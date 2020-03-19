Vt. author releases guide for would-be women entrepreneurs

University of Vermont graduate and entrepreneur, Claudia Reuter, published a book last month designed to encourage women to consider entrepreneurship.

Reuter left the corporate ladder to raise her two young children but realized, when re-entering the workforce, that the gap in her resume looked like a gap in ambition. Described as more than a "how-to book" on building a business, Reuter presents resources to help others create the life they want through entrepreneurship.

Dom Amato spoke with Reuter about her career and what led to the writing of "Yes, You Can Do This! How Women Start Up, Scale Up, and Build The Life They Want."

