Vt. author's work of historical fiction takes on modern-day issues

A Vermont author's latest book takes on some big issues. It's a work of historical fiction-- but it tackles modern-day issues like racism, homophobia and substance abuse.

"Cowboy Code" is based on true events in Louella Bryant's family.

Bryant has lived in Vermont since 1975 and is now a Lincoln town select board member. But her book is set in post-World War II Virginia.

She gave our Galen Ettlin a sneak peek at what the story holds. Watch the video for the full interview.

Bryant's book will be released in Vermont tonight, Aug. 8. She will host a reading of "Cowboy Code" at Phoenix Books in Burlington at 7 p.m.