Vt. business owners jump at new pandemic grants

Vermont business owners hurt by the pandemic jumped at the chance to get a state grant worth up to $50,000.

Monday was the first day it was available. And we learned that 2,300 Vermonters applied for the new financial package.

In all, they requested about $57 million in grant money.

The state fielded about 1,000 questions online and took 400 phone calls about the process.

Some payments are expected to go out quickly but others may take weeks because of some errors on the applications and because some information must be verified.

There are a couple of different portals for people to apply for Economic Recovery Grants. Click here to learn the details.