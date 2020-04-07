Vt. camp director steps down in wake of child sexual abuse probe

A clinical psychologist who led a Vermont-based foundation through an investigation into decades-old allegations of sexual abuse has stepped down.

The Valley News reports Christopher Overtree, the executive director of the Aloha Foundation, announced his decision to resign last month. The foundation runs summer camps for boys and girls on Vermont’s Lake Morey and recently came forward to say two additional former counselors “inappropriately touched” campers more than three decades ago.

A letter sent out by the foundation in January says an investigation revealed alleged sexual misconduct by three counselors totaling 12 incidents.

