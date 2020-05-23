Vt. church prepares for services during pandemic

Houses of worship across Vermont are preparing for services on Sunday.

Photo: MGN

Starting Saturday, Governor Phil Scott gave churches approval to hold in-person services for the first time in two months, but you can expect some changes in the sanctuary.

Capacity is limited to 25%, physical distancing should be observed, and masks are recommended.

At Faith Baptist church in Winooski, Pastor Glen Russell has removed all hymnals from the pews, and they will put the lyrics to worship songs on a big screen.

"My main focus is to keep folks safe because I don't want to have any of our church members be sick, so we're going to screen folks at the door and ask some of those questions that we need to ask and do all of those things and do our part to be good citizens. Our testimony in the community is important to us. We don't want to do anything that would hinder that," said Pastor Russell.

Worshipers will be asked to spread out, and they will have hand sanitizer available. Masks will be provided to anyone who wants to wear one.

