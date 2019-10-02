Vt. communities share $2.8M in project tax credits

St. Johnsbury and dozens of other Vermont towns are getting help for Main Street revitalization through tax credits.

Vermont is allocating $2.8 million to boost $40 million worth of development.

Credits redirect income tax to help pay for construction projects. The program has been used on projects in smaller towns and villages for the past two decades, leveraging $800 million in outside investments.

In St. Johnsbury, the credits will go toward rebuilding a former hotel in downtown. It will have 39 apartment units up top and several restaurants or stores on the first floor.

"The community made a decision that one of their highest community economic development projects that they could do to make this town better to live, work and play was to take on a housing project that for a generation that has not seen real investment," said Ted Brady, the deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Development.

Other towns, such as Barre, Brattleboro, Montpelier, Waterbury and Lyndonville, all received tax credits for projects, too.