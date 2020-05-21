Vt. communities taking different approaches on mask requirements

Different Vermont communities are taking different approaches to whether people should wear masks in public places.

Brattleboro has joined Burlington and South Burlington in requiring people to wear face masks, but the city of Barre is recommending masks rather than requiring them. Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging face masks in public, but he is not requiring them. He says municipalities could implement stricter requirements of their own.

Retail stores were allowed to reopen to in-person shoppers on Monday at 25% of capacity. On Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health reported no new cases of the coronavirus, leaving the total approaching 950.

