Vt. company wins 2nd place in international fireworks competition

Some international attention for the Vermont company that puts on Burlington's fireworks show every year.

Northstar Fireworks puts on more than 250 shows a year for municipalities in Vermont and across New England and New York.

Last week, Northstar took home second place at the International Fireworks Competition in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The East Montpelier company represented the United States in the event.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Tom Swenson of Northstar, who helped choreograph the show, about the competition and more. Watch the video for the full interview.