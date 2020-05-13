Vt. congressional delegation urges USDA to do more for farmers

Vermont's congressional delegation is calling on the USDA to do more for dairy farmers.

Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch sent a letter to the USDA detailing what they call an "existential crisis" for dairy farmers.

They urged the USDA to pay farmers for the months they're affected most by low milk prices, to pay producers to reduce production and compensate them for dumped milk, to reopen the Dairy Margin Coverage Program for 2020, and to convene an emergency hearing to set a price floor for milk.